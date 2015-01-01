Abstract

In a survey of sports activities that continue to participate in Korea, 1) weight training/aerobic (12.1%), 2) yoga/pilates (5.6%), 3) golf (4.8%), 4) basketball/volleyball (4.4%), and 5) badminton (3.5%) (1). Badminton is the fastest game in a racket sport, usually playing with overhead shots, and players require aerobic fitness, agility, strength, speed and accuracy, and also a technical sport that requires good exercise coordination and sophisticated racket movements (2). Due to the nature of badminton, which requires playing with strong and fast moveme nts, a lot of injuries occurs.



58.5% of patients with joint and ligament injury were located in the lower extremities most fre- quently and 19.8% of patients had muscle injury in 7 to 57 years' participants (3). The most com- mon injuries were strain and the m ost common injured body sites were the back, the shoulder, the thigh, and the knee in elite badminton players (4). In youth badminton players, soft tissue sprains/strains were the most common injury (64%), one third of the injuries occurred in the lower leg especially in the knee, followed by back injuries and the risk of injury was 57% (5). These injuries not only reduce the performance of elite athletes, but also adversely affect the...

Language: en