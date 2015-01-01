|
Jeon JW, Cho JH. Iran. J. Public Health 2023; 52(10): 2230-2231.
(Copyright © 2023, Tehran University of Medical Sciences)
37899913
In a survey of sports activities that continue to participate in Korea, 1) weight training/aerobic (12.1%), 2) yoga/pilates (5.6%), 3) golf (4.8%), 4) basketball/volleyball (4.4%), and 5) badminton (3.5%) (1). Badminton is the fastest game in a racket sport, usually playing with overhead shots, and players require aerobic fitness, agility, strength, speed and accuracy, and also a technical sport that requires good exercise coordination and sophisticated racket movements (2). Due to the nature of badminton, which requires playing with strong and fast moveme nts, a lot of injuries occurs.
Language: en