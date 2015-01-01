Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide rate in South Korea is the highest among Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development countries. Particularly it is a major public health concern among adolescents. We investigated the factors affecting suicidal ideation among female Korean adolescents who had experienced sexual intercourse.



METHODS: This study was a secondary data analysis using the 18th Korea Youth Risk Behavior Survey, conducted using a complex sampling design in 2022. A complex sample multiple logistic regression was performed to analyze data of 1,166 female students who had experienced sexual intercourse.



RESULTS: Among the general characteristics, significant differences in suicidal ideation depending on grade, household income, living with family, academic achievement, and allergic dermatitis were observed (P<0.05). Additionally, the factors significantly associated with suicidal ideation were contraceptive use, mental health (generalized anxiety disorder, depressive symptoms, loneliness, and stress), current smoking, drinking, insufficient sleep, and insufficient breakfast consumption (P<0.05). Multiple logistic regression analysis revealed that the factors affecting suicidal ideation were generalized anxiety disorder, perceived stress, loneliness, depressive symptom, and smartphone addiction.



CONCLUSION: For female adolescents with sexual experience, negative mental health and smartphone addiction needed to be managed to reduce suicidal ideation.

