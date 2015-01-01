Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) can result in significant impairments in functioning associated with partial or permanent disabilities. Examining the evidence for domain-specific telehealth interventions is necessary to guide the development of effective clinical and research programs for this population. The present scoping review characterizes the level of evidence across a range of TBI-related disabilities and impairments. A literature search was performed across comprehensive databases using search terms related to TBI, rehabilitation, telehealth, and outcome. A total of 19 publications from 17 studies met inclusion criteria. Articles focused on telehealth interventions to improve global, cognitive, emotional, and physical functioning post-TBI. Levels of evidence ranged from 1 to 4 across domains, with predominantly experimental designs (level 1). Outcomes demonstrating improvement or benefit from telehealth treatments were reported across all functional domains (50-80% of studies).



RESULTS highlight the potential of telehealth interventions across the span of comprehensive interdisciplinary rehabilitation care. Expanded research is needed on remote treatment options for physical symptoms, for subgroups within TBI populations (i.e., mild TBI, military populations), as well as on remote and hybrid comprehensive rehabilitation programs.

