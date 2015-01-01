|
Citation
|
Conklin JP, Wallace T, McCauley KL, Breitenstein J, Gore RK. J. Clin. Psychol. Med. Settings 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37903966
|
Abstract
|
Traumatic brain injury (TBI) can result in significant impairments in functioning associated with partial or permanent disabilities. Examining the evidence for domain-specific telehealth interventions is necessary to guide the development of effective clinical and research programs for this population. The present scoping review characterizes the level of evidence across a range of TBI-related disabilities and impairments. A literature search was performed across comprehensive databases using search terms related to TBI, rehabilitation, telehealth, and outcome. A total of 19 publications from 17 studies met inclusion criteria. Articles focused on telehealth interventions to improve global, cognitive, emotional, and physical functioning post-TBI. Levels of evidence ranged from 1 to 4 across domains, with predominantly experimental designs (level 1). Outcomes demonstrating improvement or benefit from telehealth treatments were reported across all functional domains (50-80% of studies).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Literature review; Outcome; Rehabilitation; Traumatic brain injury; Telehealth