Abstract

This retrospective study aimed to present demographic data, mechanisms of injury, anatomical locations, and management strategies in patients with frontal sinus fractures. The study included 91 patients with frontal sinus fractures attending the Rajaee Hospital of Shiraz between 2014 and 2019. The data recorded for each patient included age, sex, injury mechanism, fracture classification, associated craniofacial fractures, nasofrontal duct injury, cerebrospinal fluid leak, and treatment approach. The mean age of patients was 31.0±14.0 years, with male predominance (95.6%). Car crashes represented the most frequent mechanism of frontal sinus fracture, involving 31 subjects (34%). Isolated anterior and posterior table fractures were seen in 32 (35.2%) and 5 (5.5%) patients. Fifty-four patients (59.3%) presented both tables' involvement. Frontal sinus injuries occurred frequently (74.7%) with other facial fractures. Nasofrontal duct injury was found in 7 patients (7.7%), and 13 (14.3%) exhibited cerebrospinal fluid leakage. Fifty patients (55%) were treated with observation alone; 16 (17.5%) underwent sinus preservation, 12 (13.2%) experienced sinus obliteration, and 13 (14.3%) endured cranialization. Fisher's exact test revealed no significant association between the classification of fracture and the mechanism of injury (P=0.591). However, a significant association was observed between the fracture classification and the treatment applied (P=0.023). Frontal sinus fractures were most often caused by car crashes in young adults. Combined anterior and posterior table fractures were more commonly found than isolated anterior or posterior table involvement. Most frontal sinus fractures were treated conservatively without DDS surgical operation.

Language: en