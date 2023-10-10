|
Fick DM, Young HM. J. Gerontol. Nurs. 2023; 49(11): 3-5.
37906047
It is highly likely that in the past few years you and your community have experienced or been close to an extreme weather event, such as a hurricane, flood, heat wave, drought, severe storm, or wildfire. Since 1970, the annual number of disasters globally has increased by a factor of five (World Meteorological Organization, 2021). In 2022, in the United States, there were 18 significant weather and climate disasters, including severe storms, wildfires, droughts, heat waves, flooding, cyclones, and tornadoes (Smith, 2023). Climate change, fueled by greenhouse gas emissions, is driving the acceleration of global warming, increasing the likelihood of extreme weather events and the production of hazardous pollutant ground-level ozone. Extreme weather has a direct effect on human health and also disrupts community resources, including power, water, housing, and services, sometimes for considerable time after the major event (Center for Climate and Energy Solutions, 2023).
Aged; Humans; *Extreme Weather