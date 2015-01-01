Abstract

WHAT IS KNOWN ON THE SUBJECT: Self-harm by ligature is common within inpatient mental healthcare settings and is a dangerous method of self-harm. Most fatal and non-fatal suicidal behaviours in inpatient settings are a result of ligature use. There is a lack of research which has explored the experiences of staff members who work within inpatient settings where patients may self-harm by ligature.



WHAT THE PAPER ADDS TO EXISTING KNOWLEDGE: Key issues related to self-harm by ligature reported by staff included (1) understaffing increasing risk of ligature incidents, (2) spreading of self-harm by ligature within inpatient settings and (3) negative attitudes of staff related to patients who self-harm by ligature. Working with self-harm by ligature can have negative impacts on staff's personal (e.g. fear of blame) and professional lives (e.g. increased cautiousness). Many staff members currently feel underprepared by training related to working with self-harm by ligature, and unsupported after responding to a ligature incident.



WHAT ARE THE IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE: Training about self-harm by ligature needs to be improved and be accessible for all inpatient mental healthcare staff. Training should be coproduced, and could include practical components, education on potential reasons for self-harm, and acknowledgement of the emotional impact on staff. Support for staff members who respond to ligature incidents should be available for all staff members who respond to self-harm by ligature incidents. Stigma associated with accessing support should be challenged, alongside blame cultures within the workplace.



INTRODUCTION: Self-harm by ligature is a common form of self-harm within inpatient mental health services in England, where most suicides within inpatient settings involve hanging or suffocation. However, little research has examined the experiences of staff members working with this method of self-harm.



AIM: We explored the experiences of clinical staff who work with patients who self-harm by ligature.



METHOD: A staff survey was developed and disseminated to clinical staff working in inpatient settings in England. Quantitative data were analysed using descriptive statistics, and qualitative data using the framework approach. The study was STROBE checklist compliant.



RESULTS: 275 staff members participated. Challenges most frequently reported about working with self-harm by ligature included understaffing (210, 76.6%), spreading of ligature incidents (198, 72.8%) and negative attitudes held by clinical staff towards such patients (185, 68.5%). Participants' responses indicated that this work could have significant impacts on their professional and personal lives. Staff often reported inadequate training and lack of preparedness, alongside insufficient support opportunities following ligature incidents.



DISCUSSION: Staff had a diverse range of professional and personal experiences and identified multiple challenges associated with working with patients who have self-harmed by ligature. IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE: There is a need to improve accessibility, format and content of training and support for staff working within inpatient settings where patients may self-harm by ligature.

