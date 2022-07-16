Abstract

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline was launched nationally on July 16, 2022. Increases in call volume following the launch of 988 hotline1 and public awareness2 and policy maker communication3 about the 988 Lifeline have been documented. However, little is known about how use or awareness of the 988 Lifeline varies across populations with different levels of psychological distress. This represents an important area of study.4 To address this, we assessed variations in use, potential use, and awareness of the 988 Lifeline among people with varying levels of psychological distress...

