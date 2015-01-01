Abstract

Guns are now the leading cause of death for children in the US.



Guns are even more lethal than motor vehicle crashes. The reasons for this gun violence increase in children are multiple, including a rapid rise in gun purchases, an increase in depression and anxiety in children and adolescents, and widespread stress from a global pandemic. The causes of these injuries and deaths vary by age. Younger children are more commonly injured unintentionally. Curious toddlers can find guns and fire them quickly. Older children and adolescents are more likely to be harmed by homicide or suicide.



The most important factor for children being injured or killed by guns is having a gun in the home where a child lives or the car where a child rides. Adults must make sure their guns are stored safely to prevent access by a child or adolescent. There are gun locks, safes, and other techniques to promote safer storage. As an additional safety measure, caregivers should strongly consider removing guns entirely from the home or vehicle, especially when children are older than about 11 years. These youths know how to find and access guns, even if they are stored safely. Considering the increase in mood disorders and risk of suicidal behaviors in older children and adolescents, they should not be around guns...

Language: en