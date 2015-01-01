|
Niemtzow RC. Med. Acupunct. 2023; 35(5): e207.
(Copyright © 2023, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
37900874
Medical Acupuncture is pleased to present this special issue pertaining to sports injuries and acupuncture. Our Guest Editors, Matt Callison, LAc, and Anthony Von der Muhll, LAc, DAOM, in their Editorial stated that the "stakes are high in sport competitions and are won by fractions of a second in some instances." Athletes require top conditioning to compete. Their injuries must mend, and their minds and bodies should be premium tuned. The ancient masters of Chinese martial arts had another challenge much different than currently required. Their students had to stay alive! It is not surprising that ancient martial arts masters embraced Chinese Medicine. Today, Chinese and Western Medicine shake hands in sports medicine, perhaps aiming at nothing more than beating the competition from a health perspective.
