Vardell E. Med. Ref. Serv. Q. 2023; 42(4): 370-377.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
37899361
For more than 25 years, the National Resource Center on Domestic Violence has operated VAWnet, a freely available, online network focused on violence against women and other forms of gender-based violence. This column will provide an overview of the resources available from VAWnet, including a sample search that demonstrates how to access the resources available within as well as a discussion of how to effectively browse the thousands of materials available on VAWnet that provide life-saving information on gender-based violence and related issues.
Language: en
Domestic violence; review; gender-based violence; online database