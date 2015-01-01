SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Vardell E. Med. Ref. Serv. Q. 2023; 42(4): 370-377.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/02763869.2023.2248817

PMID

37899361

Abstract

For more than 25 years, the National Resource Center on Domestic Violence has operated VAWnet, a freely available, online network focused on violence against women and other forms of gender-based violence. This column will provide an overview of the resources available from VAWnet, including a sample search that demonstrates how to access the resources available within as well as a discussion of how to effectively browse the thousands of materials available on VAWnet that provide life-saving information on gender-based violence and related issues.


Language: en

Keywords

Domestic violence; review; gender-based violence; online database

