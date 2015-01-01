Abstract

PURPOSE: Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) is related to childhood trauma, negative life events, and coping style, but the interaction among these factors and the mechanism by which they interact in adolescents with depressive disorder remain unclear. This paper explores how these factors interact to influence NSSI and provides evidence to develop prevention efforts and interventions for adolescents with depressive disorder with NSSI.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: A cross-sectional design and convenient sampling method were used in this study. The Childhood Trauma Questionnaire, Adolescent Self-Rating Life Events Checklist, Trait Coping Style Questionnaire, and Adolescent Nonsuicidal Self-injury Assessment Questionnaire were completed by 540 adolescents with depressive disorder. Descriptive analysis, chi-square tests, t-tests, Pearson correlations, and serial mediation analyses were used in the data analysis.



RESULTS: A total of 398 (79.442%) adolescents with depressive disorders reported experiences of NSSI. The results of serial mediation analyses determined that childhood trauma has a direct (estimate = 0.209, 95% CI: 0.063, 0.334) and indirect (estimate = 0.271, 95% CI: 0.199, 0.371) impact on NSSI. The indirect impact of childhood trauma on NSSI through negative life events alone (estimate = 0.096, 95% CI: 0.007, 0.169), coping styles alone (estimate = 0.088, 95% CI: 0.034, 0.183), and negative life events on coping styles (estimate = 0.086, 95% CI: 0.042, 0.162) was significant.



CONCLUSION: This study demonstrates that screening for childhood trauma should be considered when preventing and treating NSSI behavior in adolescents with depressive disorder. Managing negative life events and coping style may mitigate the negative impact of childhood trauma on NSSI behavior in adolescents with depressive disorder.

