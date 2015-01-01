|
Yeşiloğlu C, Tamam L, Demirkol ME, Namli Z, Karaytuğ MO. Neuropsychiatr. Dis. Treat. 2023; 19: 2283-2294.
(Copyright © 2023, Dove Press)
37905172
PURPOSE: Patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) may experience more frequent and severe psychological and physical pain complaints compared to those without depression. As the tolerance to psychological pain decreases in patients with MDD, the severity of suicidal ideation tends to increase. Furthermore, the tolerance for physical pain (TPP) has been related with suicidal behavior. We aimed to demonstrate the impact of TPP on suicidal ideation in patients with MDD in the presence of psychological pain.
Language: en
suicide; depression; psychache; tolerance of physical pain; tolerance of psychological pain