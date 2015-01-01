Abstract

PURPOSE: Patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) may experience more frequent and severe psychological and physical pain complaints compared to those without depression. As the tolerance to psychological pain decreases in patients with MDD, the severity of suicidal ideation tends to increase. Furthermore, the tolerance for physical pain (TPP) has been related with suicidal behavior. We aimed to demonstrate the impact of TPP on suicidal ideation in patients with MDD in the presence of psychological pain.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: We included 123 patients with MDD and 114 healthy volunteers who had no previous psychiatric diagnosis. Sociodemographic data form, Psychache Scale (PS) and Tolerance for Mental Pain Scale (TMPS) were used to assess psychological pain. Beck Scale for Suicide Ideation (BSIS) and Beck Depression Inventory (BDI) were administered to participants. To assess the TPP, we used a device based on the principle of electronic dynamometry.



RESULTS: The mean BDI, BSIS, PS, and TPP scores in the MDD group were higher, and the mean TMPS score was lower than those in the control group (p < 0.001 for each, p = 0.03 for TPP). We found statistically significant correlations between BDI, TMPS, BSIS, PS, and TPP scores (p < 0.05 for each). TPP was a partial mediator in the relationship between TMPS and BSIS scores (β = -1.814; p < 0.001).



CONCLUSION: We found that tolerance of psychological pain was a strong predictor of suicidal ideation, and TPP was mediating this relationship. These findings suggest that considering both tolerance to psychological pain and TPP may be beneficial when assessing the risk of suicide in individuals with MDD.

Language: en