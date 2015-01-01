|
Spezzano S, Raso R, McLoughlin J. Nurs. Manage. (Springhouse) 2023; 54(11): 8-15.
(Copyright © 2023, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
37902370
Patient-initiated workplace violence poses physical and psychological threats to hospital employees. Interdisciplinary leaders at an urban, academic medical center collaborated to design and implement a Behavioral Emergency Response Team to continue their efforts toward the goal of zero employee and patient harm.
Humans; *Nursing Staff, Hospital; *Workplace Violence/prevention & control; Workplace