SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Spezzano S, Raso R, McLoughlin J. Nurs. Manage. (Springhouse) 2023; 54(11): 8-15.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/nmg.0000000000000063

PMID

37902370

Abstract

Patient-initiated workplace violence poses physical and psychological threats to hospital employees. Interdisciplinary leaders at an urban, academic medical center collaborated to design and implement a Behavioral Emergency Response Team to continue their efforts toward the goal of zero employee and patient harm.

Patient-initiated workplace violence is a daunting reality and poses a constant threat of physical and psychological harm to hospital employees. These violent events significantly impact nurses in our healthcare institutions. Healthcare workers accounted for 73% of all nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses due to violence in 2018 (see Figure 1).1 Mitigating this workplace violence has become a major challenge that requires immediate attention and urgent interventions...


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; *Nursing Staff, Hospital; *Workplace Violence/prevention & control; Workplace

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print