Abstract

Patient-initiated workplace violence poses physical and psychological threats to hospital employees. Interdisciplinary leaders at an urban, academic medical center collaborated to design and implement a Behavioral Emergency Response Team to continue their efforts toward the goal of zero employee and patient harm.



Patient-initiated workplace violence is a daunting reality and poses a constant threat of physical and psychological harm to hospital employees. These violent events significantly impact nurses in our healthcare institutions. Healthcare workers accounted for 73% of all nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses due to violence in 2018 (see Figure 1).1 Mitigating this workplace violence has become a major challenge that requires immediate attention and urgent interventions...

