George N, Potter C. Nurs. Manage. (Springhouse) 2023; 54(11): 41-45.

(Copyright © 2023, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/nmg.0000000000000069

37902375

The data continue to show that nurses are the healthcare professionals most affected by workplace violence, specifically assault. Nurse leaders are in a unique position to declare zero tolerance and foster change in their respective organizations.


Humans; *Workplace Violence/prevention & control; *Nurses

