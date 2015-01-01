CONTACT US: Contact info
George N, Potter C. Nurs. Manage. (Springhouse) 2023; 54(11): 41-45.
37902375
The data continue to show that nurses are the healthcare professionals most affected by workplace violence, specifically assault. Nurse leaders are in a unique position to declare zero tolerance and foster change in their respective organizations.
Humans; *Workplace Violence/prevention & control; *Nurses