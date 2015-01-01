|
Villalba K, Domenico LH, Cook RL, O'Connor J, Michael-Samaroo K, Espejo MJDP, Martin P, Dévieux JG. PLoS One 2023; 18(10): e0279325.
BACKGROUND: The relationship between lifetime abuse (i.e., childhood abuse, intimate partner violence) and risky behaviors is well established. One proposed mechanism is poor emotion regulation and executive functioning, as a potential mechanism that may explain the relationship between lifetime abuse and risky behaviors. However, research on executive functioning and emotion regulation as mediators of this relationship has been limited. In the present study, we examined this association. We hypothesized that lifetime abuse would be significantly associated with executive function and emotion regulation which in turn would be associated with greater alcohol use and risky sex.
