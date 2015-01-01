|
Javed I, Niazi A, Nawaz S, Ali M, Hussain M. PLoS One 2023; 18(10): e0285345.
(Copyright © 2023, Public Library of Science)
37903111
This study aims to measure the impact of workplace bullying on work engagement in terms of employee silence and knowledge sharing. It also helps to explain how psychological contract breach moderates the bullying-silence relationship. For this study, data is collected from 384 early-career employees having experience up to three years from seven banks of Lahore, Pakistan.
Language: en
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Surveys and Questionnaires; *Bullying/psychology; *Occupational Stress; Work Engagement; Workplace/psychology