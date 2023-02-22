Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child maltreatment is a global public health crisis with negative consequences for physical and mental health. Children in low- and middle-income countries (LMIC)-particularly those affected by poverty, armed conflict, and forced migration-may be at increased risk of maltreatment due to heightened parental distress and disruptions to social support networks. Parenting interventions have been shown to reduce the risk of child maltreatment as well as improve a range of caregiver and child outcomes, yet large-scale implementation remains limited in low-resource displacement settings. This study will examine the impact of an entertainment-education narrative film intervention on reducing physical and emotional abuse and increasing positive parenting among migrant and displaced families from Myanmar living in Thailand.



METHOD: The study is a pragmatic, superiority cluster randomized controlled trial with approximately 40 communities randomized to the intervention or treatment as usual arms in a 1:1 ratio. Participating families in the intervention arm will be invited to attend a community screening of the film intervention and a post-screening discussion, as well as receive a poster depicting key messages from the film. Primary outcomes are changes in physical abuse, emotional abuse, and positive parenting behaviour. Secondary outcomes include caregiver knowledge of positive parenting, caregiver attitudes towards harsh punishment, caregiver psychological distress, and family functioning. Outcomes will be assessed at 3 time points: baseline, 4 weeks post-intervention, and 4-month follow up. A mixed methods process evaluation will be embedded within the trial to assess intervention delivery, acceptability, perceived impacts, and potential mechanisms of change.



DISCUSSION: To our knowledge, this study will be the first randomized controlled trial evaluation of a film-based intervention to reduce child maltreatment among migrant and displaced families in a LMIC. An integrated knowledge translation approach will inform uptake of study findings and application to potential scale up pending evaluation results. TRIAL REGISTRATION: The study was prospectively registered with the Thai Clinical Trials Registry on 22 February 2023 (TCTR20230222005).

