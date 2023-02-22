|
Citation
|
Sim A, Jirapramukpitak T, Eagling-Peche S, Lwin KZ, Melendez-Torres GJ, Gonzalez A, Oo NN, Castello Mitjans I, Soan M, Punpuing S, Lee C, Chuenglertsiri P, Moo TB, Puffer E. PLoS One 2023; 18(10): e0293623.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Public Library of Science)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37903143
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Child maltreatment is a global public health crisis with negative consequences for physical and mental health. Children in low- and middle-income countries (LMIC)-particularly those affected by poverty, armed conflict, and forced migration-may be at increased risk of maltreatment due to heightened parental distress and disruptions to social support networks. Parenting interventions have been shown to reduce the risk of child maltreatment as well as improve a range of caregiver and child outcomes, yet large-scale implementation remains limited in low-resource displacement settings. This study will examine the impact of an entertainment-education narrative film intervention on reducing physical and emotional abuse and increasing positive parenting among migrant and displaced families from Myanmar living in Thailand.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child; Humans; Randomized Controlled Trials as Topic; Parenting/psychology; Parents/psychology; *Child Abuse/prevention & control; *Transients and Migrants; Myanmar; Pragmatic Clinical Trials as Topic