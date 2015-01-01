|
Citation
|
Liu C, Chen H, Zhang A, Gong XG, Wu K, Liu CY, Chiou WK. Psicologia 2023; 36(1): e32.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, O Departamento)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37902928
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The study investigated the effects of a short video app guided loving-kindness meditation (LKM) on college students' mindfulness, self-compassion, positive psychological capital, and suicide ideation. The purpose of the study is to investigate the intervention effect of LKM training on suicidal ideation among college students with the help of the short video application and to provide an empirical basis for the exploration of early suicide intervention strategies for college students.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Mindfulness; Suicide ideation; Loving-kindness meditation; Positive psychological capital; Self-compassion; Short video app