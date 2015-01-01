SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zhang Y, Zhang N, Da L, Feng D, Zhao C. Psychol. Health Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/13548506.2023.2274313

37899648

The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the public to enormous health risks and induced wide-ranging impacts on people's mental health. Post-traumatic growth is a possible psychological benefits that may occur during struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic. This research explored 1) demographics differences on risk perception of COVID-19 pandemic, engagement in health-protective behavior and post-traumatic growth during the COVID-19 pandemic; and 2) the mediation effect of engaging in health-protective behaviors between risk perception and post-traumatic growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. Females showed a significant higher level of engagement in health-protective behaviors. People who were married reported a significantly higher level of risk perception, engagement in health-protective behavior and post-traumatic growth than those who were in other marital status (i.e. single, divorced, widowed). People who had acquaintances being infected with COVID-19 reported significant higher level of risk perception and engagement in health-protective behaviors. Engagement in health-protective behaviors mediated the relationship between risk perception and post-traumatic growth. Implications of the results for public health interventions are discussed.


mental health; COVID-19; Risk perception; posttraumatic growth; health-protective behaviors

