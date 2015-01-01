|
Mao T, Fang Z, Chai Y, Deng Y, Rao J, Quan P, Goel N, Basner M, Guo B, Dinges DF, Liu J, Detre JA, Rao H. Psychophysiology 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Society for Psychophysiological Research, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
37905305
Sleep loss impacts a broad range of brain and cognitive functions. However, how sleep deprivation affects risky decision-making remains inconclusive. This study used functional MRI to examine the impact of one night of total sleep deprivation (TSD) on risky decision-making behavior and the underlying brain responses in healthy adults. In this study, we analyzed data from N = 56 participants in a strictly controlled 5-day and 4-night in-laboratory study using a modified Balloon Analogue Risk Task. Participants completed two scan sessions in counter-balanced order, including one scan during rested wakefulness (RW) and another scan after one night of TSD.
Language: en
activation analysis; balloon analogue risk task; fMRI; insula; risky decision-making; sleep deprivation