Noh-Moo PM, Ahumada-Cortez JG, Villegas-Pantoja MA, Gámez-Medina ME. Subst. Use Misuse 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37899613
BACKGROUND: Addictions can modify the dynamics, communication, and establishment of assertive relationships in the family nucleus, situations that can cause different types of family violence. A phenomenon of special interest is child-to-parent violence or children's violence toward their parents. This type of violence can be exercised physically (hitting, kicking, shoving), verbally (shouting, blackmailing and insulting) and economically (using a card, stealing money or belongings from the parents). Although is generally supported that child-to-parent violence may be associated with alcohol-induced aggressiveness and lack of control, there is less evidence of a possible differentiation regarding the sex of the parents.
adolescent; family violence; Alcohol consumption