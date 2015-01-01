|
Citation
|
Osei KK, Obiri-Yeboah AA, Adu-Gyamfi L, Ackaah W. Traffic Injury Prev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37902749
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: As a major safety intervention, infrastructural facilities such as footbridges, underpasses or signals are provided for pedestrians to remove their direct interactions with vehicles and consequently ensure safe crossing as they attempt to cross roadways. Interestingly, it is evident that even within the proximity of footbridges or underpasses, some individuals are more willing to take the risk of crossing at-grade even where there are no signals or crosswalk markings to separate their movement from vehicles. These crossing alternatives may have different utilization depending on location and road user types. Therefore, sustainable crossing facilities are needed to meet pedestrian needs. This study attempts to investigate the factors that influence pedestrians to avoid provided footbridges and engage in at-grade crossing behaviors.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
safety; Pedestrians; structural equation modeling; at-grade crossing; footbridge; Triandis’ Theory of Interpersonal Behavior (TIB)