Abstract

OBJECTIVE: As a major safety intervention, infrastructural facilities such as footbridges, underpasses or signals are provided for pedestrians to remove their direct interactions with vehicles and consequently ensure safe crossing as they attempt to cross roadways. Interestingly, it is evident that even within the proximity of footbridges or underpasses, some individuals are more willing to take the risk of crossing at-grade even where there are no signals or crosswalk markings to separate their movement from vehicles. These crossing alternatives may have different utilization depending on location and road user types. Therefore, sustainable crossing facilities are needed to meet pedestrian needs. This study attempts to investigate the factors that influence pedestrians to avoid provided footbridges and engage in at-grade crossing behaviors.



METHODS: The crossing point preference is an interpersonal behavior which is a multifaceted and complex phenomenon involving conscious (intentions) and subconscious (habits) factors. This study employs Triandis' Theory of Interpersonal Behavior (TIB) as a theoretical framework and structural equation modeling to achieve study objectives. Pedestrians were intercepted randomly and socio-demographics, trip characteristics and perceptions data collected through a stated preference survey.



RESULTS: Perceived consequence, affect, and social factors were found as significant antecedents of at-grade crossing intentions. Habits and facilitating conditions significantly moderate the impact of crossing intentions on actual at-grading crossing behavior. Pedestrians' perceived consequence was found to significantly mediate the impact of social factors and affective factors on intention to cross at-grade. Apart from gender, age, satisfaction with footbridge features, work trips, and crossing frequency were all significant determinants of actual crossing at-grade behavior.



CONCLUSIONS: The study findings can help road safety agencies provide acceptable sustainable facilities that will be used by pedestrians to ensure that the purpose of investments toward pedestrian crossing safety is achieved. Effective road safety education and awareness campaigns on negative consequences of crossing at-grade, while highlighting the benefits of using provided footbridges are suggested to be undertaken by government agencies.

Language: en