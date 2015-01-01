Abstract

Despite suicide in younger population having become a severe public health issue, information on the prevalence of suicidality among Chinese children and adolescents is still limited. This study aims to estimate the prevalence of suicidal ideation, suicide plans, and suicide attempts in Chinese children and adolescents aged under 18 years. A meta-analysis was conducted based on English and Chinese publications from January 1, 2010 to December 31, 2020 using random-effects models. Based on 132 eligible studies with a combined total of 1,103,309 Chinese children and adolescents below 18 years old, the pooled prevalence of the overall suicidal ideation, suicide plans, and suicide attempts were 15.4% (95% CI [14.3, 16.6]), 6.4% (95% CI [5.5, 7.4]) and 3.5% (95% CI [3.1, 4.1]), respectively. The subgroup analyses showed that there were significant variations of prevalence of suicidal risks across genders, school stages, and geographical areas in mainland China. It was the first systematic review and meta-analysis to show suicidality among younger population aged below 18 years is prevalent in mainland China. This study suggests that gender-age-region-specific prevention and intervention programs should be urgently needed to reduce suicidal risks among Chinese children and adolescents.

Language: en