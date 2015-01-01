|
Gilbert SL, Gillespie LK, Lee JG, King LL. Violence Vict. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright © 2023, Springer Publishing
37907248
Indigenous people experience a higher rate of intimate partner violence (IPV) than other racial/ethnic groups; however, limited research examines IPV among this population. In collaboration with a tribe in the western United States, this study surveyed a sample of Indigenous people (N = 27) to learn about their experiences with victimization.
trauma; abuse; victimization; Indigenous; reporting; victim services