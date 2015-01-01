SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gilbert SL, Gillespie LK, Lee JG, King LL. Violence Vict. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1891/VV-2023-0055

37907248

Indigenous people experience a higher rate of intimate partner violence (IPV) than other racial/ethnic groups; however, limited research examines IPV among this population. In collaboration with a tribe in the western United States, this study surveyed a sample of Indigenous people (N = 27) to learn about their experiences with victimization.

RESULTS show that respondents experienced high amounts of recent relationship and lifetime victimization, mostly consistent with previous literature. Additional issues and challenges emerged from the data, such as low reporting rates and service accessibility. These findings are contextualized within prior IPV literature, and we offer recommendations for future research.


trauma; abuse; victimization; Indigenous; reporting; victim services

