Citation
Owoeye OA, Aina OF, Makanju O, Aroyewun AB. West Afr. J. Med. 2023; 40(10): 1107-1117.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, West African College of Physicians and West African College of Surgeons)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
37906961
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Psychoactive substance use continues to be an important public health issue among the populace, most especially in adolescents and young adults. Cannabis is one of the commonly used substances with associated health complications, hence the necessity for its screening among at-risk people. Thus, our study set out to develop and validate a screening inventory, the Cannabis Use Disorder Scale (CUDS) for cannabis use detection among undergraduate students in Nigeria.
Language: en
Keywords
Nigeria; Validation; Cannabis Use; CUDS