Journal Article

Citation

Fan CY, Zhang CG, Zhang PS, Chen Y, He JQ, Yin H, Gong XJ. World J. Clin. Cases 2023; 11(27): 6565-6572.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Baishideng Publishing Group)

DOI

10.12998/wjcc.v11.i27.6565

PMID

37900248

PMCID

PMC10600979

Abstract

BACKGROUND: With the withdrawal of paraquat from the market, diquat is widely used, so the treatment of diquat poisoning has become one of the focuses of emergency poisoning diagnosis and treatment. CASE SUMMARY: We studied the case of a 17-year-old male patient who drank 200 mL (20 g/100 mL) of diquat solution two hours before arriving at the hospital. Despite the use of treatments such as gastric lavage, hemoperfusion, continuous hemodialysis, glucocorticoids, and organ support, the patient's condition rapidly progressed to multiorgan failure, and he died 23.5 h after admission.

CONCLUSION: We summarized the clinical characteristics and treatment strategies of diquat poisoning through this case and performed a literature review to provide a basis and direction for clinical treatment.


Language: en

Keywords

Poisoning; Case report; Treatment; Diquat; Multiorgan dysfunction

