Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze the literature on electric burns published at home and abroad, and to explore the research hotspots and frontiers of electric burns.



METHODS: The bibliometric method was used. The Chinese and English literature related to electric burns published in China National Knowledge Infrastructure, Wanfang database, VIP database and the core collection of Web of Science database from January 1, 2013 to December 31, 2022 were searched respectively, and the CiteSpace 6.2.R2 software was used for analysis. The number of papers, authors, countries, and institutions of Chinese and English literature were counted respectively, and the co-occurrence analysis of keywords and mutation analysis and cluster analysis on the basis of the co-occurrence analysis were conducted, besides, the clustering time line figure was obtained after the keywords were sorted by time to explore the current research status and the evolution process of hotspots in the field of electric burns.



RESULTS: A total of 398 English papers were retrieved from the core collection of Web of Science database, and a total of 523 Chinese papers were retrieved from China National Knowledge Infrastructure, Wanfang database, and VIP database after duplicate check. From 2013 to 2022, the number of English literature published in the field of electric burns showed a steadily upward trend, and the number of published Chinese literature showed a downward trend and tended to be stable. In Chinese literature, a total of 302 authors as the first author published papers related to electric burns, with 17 core authors published ≥3 papers; in English literature, a total of 320 authors as the first author published papers related to electric burns. Researches on electric burns were carried out in 65 countries, with United States having the most cooperation with other countries and the largest number of papers published. A total of 512 institutions at home and abroad published papers related to electric burns, and the institutions with the largest number of Chinese and English papers were Shanghai Electric Power Hospital in China (n=14) and Hallym University in Korea (n=11), respectively. A total of 1 176 Chinese keywords and 1 068 English keywords were included for co-occurrence analysis after excluding keywords related to the searching words. The top three keywords in frequency in Chinese literature were surgical flap, wound repair, and nursing, and the top three keywords in frequency in English literature were management, epidemiology, and children. Ten clusters were obtained by keyword analysis in Chinese literature, and the largest cluster was wound healing, followed by clinical effects and surgical flaps. Seven clusters were obtained by keyword analysis in English literature, and the largest cluster was reconstructive surgical procedures, followed by chronic pain and shock. The persistent clusters in Chinese literature were wound healing and clinical outcomes, etc., and the prominent nodes in the recent two years were surgical timing, limb electric burns, and hypertrophic scars; the persistent clusters in English literature were reconstructive surgical procedures and chronic pain, etc., and the prominent nodes in the recent two years were predictors and burn management, etc. In Chinese literature, the keyword with the longest duration of mutation (2017-2021) was wrist electric burns, and the keyword with the highest intensity of mutation was flap repair; in English literature, the keyword with the longest duration of the mutation (2019-2022) was voltage, and the keyword with the highest intensity of mutation was prevention.



CONCLUSIONS: There are similarities and differences in the research directions and hotspots of electric burns at home and abroad. Surgical flap repair is a common research hotspot at home and abroad. At present, domestic research focuses on wound healing, wrist electric burns, and other aspects, while international research focuses on treatment management, epidemiology, reconstruction, and other aspects.



===



目的： 分析国内外发表的电烧伤相关文献，探讨电烧伤研究的热点与前沿。 方法： 采用文献计量学方法。分别检索中国知网、万方数据库、维普数据库及Web of Science数据库核心合集中2013年1月1日--2022年12月31日发表的与电烧伤相关的中英文文献，采用CiteSpace6.2.R2软件进行分析。分别统计中英文文献的发文量、发文作者、国家与机构，对关键词进行共现分析并在此基础上进行突现情况分析和聚类分析，将关键词按时间排序得到聚类时间线图，探讨电烧伤领域研究现状和热点的演变过程。 结果： 在Web of Science数据库核心合集中检索出398篇英文文献；在中国知网、万方数据库、维普数据库检索并查重后得到523篇中文文献。2013--2022年，电烧伤领域英文文献发文量呈稳步上升趋势，中文文献发文量呈下降并趋于平稳趋势。中文文献中共302位作者以第1作者发表电烧伤相关文章，发文量≥3篇的核心作者共有17位；英文文献中共320位作者以第1作者发表电烧伤相关文章。共有65个国家进行电烧伤相关研究，美国是与其他国家合作最多、发文量最多的国家。国内外共512家机构发表电烧伤相关文章，发表中文和英文文章数量最多的机构分别是上海电力医院（14篇）和韩国翰林大学（11篇）。共纳入1 176个中文关键词、1 068个英文关键词进行共现分析，排除与检索词相关的关键词后，中文文献中出现频次排前3的关键词为外科皮瓣、创面修复、护理，英文文献中出现频次排前3的关键词是management、epidemiology、children。中文文献关键词分析得到10个聚类，最大的聚类是创面愈合，其次是临床效果、外科皮瓣；英文文献关键词分析得到7个聚类，最大的聚类是reconstructive surgical procedures，其次是chronic pain、shock。中文文献中持续存在的聚类为创面愈合、临床效果等，近2年出现的突现节点为手术时机、四肢电烧伤、增生性瘢痕等；英文文献中持续存在的聚类为reconstructive surgical procedures、chronic pain等，近2年出现的突现节点为predictors、burn management等。中文文献中突现持续时间最长（2017--2021年）的关键词是腕部电烧伤，突现强度最高的关键词是皮瓣修复；英文文献中突现持续时间最长（2019--2022年）的关键词是voltage，突现强度最高的关键词是prevention。 结论： 国内外电烧伤研究方向与热点存在相似性和差异性。外科皮瓣修复是国内外电烧伤领域的共同研究热点，目前国内研究侧重于创面愈合、腕部电烧伤等方面，国外研究则聚焦在治疗管理、流行病学、重建等方面。

Language: zh