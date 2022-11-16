Abstract

Extensive burns can cause nonnegligible acute and chronic damage to central nervous system of patients. The damage of central nervous system may have a profound impact on patients, including neurobehavioral changes such as post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety, and sleep disorder. These changes may persist after injury, greatly affecting patients' integration into society and return to work. This paper systematically reviewed the clinical manifestations, pathogenesis, and current intervention methods of mental disorders in patients with extensive burns, aiming to provide a basis for further understanding, prevention, and treatment of patients with mental disorders after burns.



===



大面积烧伤会对患者中枢神经系统造成不可忽视的急慢性损伤。中枢神经的损伤会对患者产生深远的影响，造成创伤后应激障碍、抑郁、焦虑和睡眠障碍等神经行为学改变，这些改变在伤后可能持续存在，极大地影响患者融入社会、重返工作。该文系统综述大面积烧伤患者精神障碍的临床表现、发生机制及目前的干预方法，旨在为进一步认识、预防及治疗烧伤患者精神障碍提供依据。

Language: zh