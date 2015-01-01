Abstract

PURPOSE This paper analyzes the existing body of work on the relationship between depression and social media use in the information system field, including the impact of social media use on depression, the effect of depression on social media use and the association and interaction between depression and social media use.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH Using the systematic review method, this study selected the Web of Science, Emerald, Science Direct, JSTOR, Wiley Online Library and Taylor and Francis Online as search databases and ended up with 29 papers that met all the authors' requirements.



FINDINGS This study identified five possible reasons for the inconsistencies between the findings of the selected studies. First, uses and gratifications theory has different influence mechanisms in evaluating the relationship between social media use and depression. Second, gender can moderate the impact of social media use on depression. Third, age moderates the association between social media use and depression. Fourth, for adolescents, the time spent on social media has a critical effect on their depression. Fifth, negative personality traits (e.g. rumination, envy, etc.) can play a significant role in mediating the relationship between passive social media use and depression.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This study conducted an evaluation of the relationship between depression and social media use. First, the authors summarized the research framework and main body of work covering the relationship between depression and social media use. Second, the authors proposed possible explanations for the inconsistencies between the findings. Third, the authors discussed and explained the possible influence mechanisms of the existing results. Peer review The peer review history for this article is available at: https://publons.com/publon/10.1108/OIR-04-2021-0211.

Language: en