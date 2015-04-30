Abstract

PURPOSE The article examines how the two Cypriot leaders - the Greek-Cypriot community leader Nicos Anastasiades and the Turkish-Cypriot community leader Mustafa Akinci - have used their Twitter accounts during the period leading to the intensification of the Cyprus peace process between 30 April 2015 and 31 October 2016.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH This article presents, using descriptive analysis and thematic analysis, how the two leaders have used Twitter in the negotiations' period.



FINDINGS The analysis shows that the leaders, during the time frame examined, developed both pro-peace discourses around the Cyprus problem and para-social and vicarious intergroup contact that contributed in what Hogg (2015) defines an intergroup relational identity that is an effective form of "bridging" leadership across communities.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE The article argues that Twitter is a tool that, in the hands of political leaders in segregated public spheres caused by yet unresolved ethnic conflicts, can become a useful tool for constructing both a positive meaning around issues concerning the rival sides and transforming opposing social identities in the formation of an "extended sense of self that includes the collaboration partner" (Hogg, 2015, p. 191). Peer review The peer-review history for this article is available at: https://publons.com/publon/10.1108/OIR-03-2022-0161

Language: en