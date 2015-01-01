Abstract

PURPOSE This study aims to verify the following hypothesis: People with extreme opinions post on social media more than those with moderate opinions.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH A social media posting model was constructed to estimate the influence of extreme opinions on the number of social media posts in Japan, Korea and the USA. For a quantitative verification, data from 5,095 questionnaire surveys were regressed using a Tobit model.



FINDINGS Extreme opinions were found to increase the number of social media posts in all three countries and for both surveyed topics (constitutional amendment in Japan and increasing number of foreigners in Japan, Korea and the USA). Furthermore, the higher the interest in the topic, the greater the effect. The hypothesis was thus supported. Research limitations/implications The survey was conducted online, and the sample size in Korea and the USA was smaller than in Japan. The topics were limited to two, and only three countries were included. Social implications People should use social media knowing that there are numerous extreme views online. Companies that provide social media platforms should consider measures to ensure that users are not exclusively exposed to extreme opinions.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This research conducts a quantitative analysis on the effects of opinion extremity on social media posting behavior and the resulting bias in online opinion distribution, a topic on which there is scant prior research. Peer review The peer review history for this article is available at: https://publons.com/publon/10.1108/OIR-07-2020-0310.

