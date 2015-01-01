|
Abstract
|
Research studies have identified multiple study- and sample-related factors that predict variation in the proportion of participants who report experiences of rape (non-consensual oral, anal, or vaginal penetration obtained by force, threat of force, and/or victim incapacitation). The magnitude of variation introduced by these methodological variables is often unclear, which can complicate attempts to compare findings across research studies. With the goal of identifying and quantifying sources of variation, we conducted a meta-analysis that compared rates of rape experienced by women in the United States during adolescence or adulthood. 6391 research articles were evaluated for inclusion and 84 studies (89 independent samples) met inclusion criteria.
meta-analysis; Rape; Sexual assault; Victimization rate