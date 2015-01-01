|
Weinberger EC. Aggress. Violent Behav. 2023; 71: e101844.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
Youth with conduct problems typically follow distinct developmental trajectories differentiated by varying risk factors and psychosocial outcomes. There is increasing evidence that neighborhood-level factors influence the onset and maintenance of conduct problem trajectories. Further, Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) are overrepresented in severe conduct problem pathways. However, little is known about the interaction between racial/ethnic identity and neighborhood context in differentiating developmental trajectories of conduct problems. The current study systematically reviewed 18 articles characterizing conduct problem trajectories by racial/ethnic identity and/or neighborhood context.
Aggression; Conduct problems; Ethnoracial identity; Neighborhoods; Racism; Systematic review