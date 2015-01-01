Abstract

Youth with conduct problems typically follow distinct developmental trajectories differentiated by varying risk factors and psychosocial outcomes. There is increasing evidence that neighborhood-level factors influence the onset and maintenance of conduct problem trajectories. Further, Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) are overrepresented in severe conduct problem pathways. However, little is known about the interaction between racial/ethnic identity and neighborhood context in differentiating developmental trajectories of conduct problems. The current study systematically reviewed 18 articles characterizing conduct problem trajectories by racial/ethnic identity and/or neighborhood context.



RESULTS revealed that BIPOC youth more likely belonged to an early-onset persistent conduct problem trajectory compared to White peers. The risk of severe conduct problem trajectories increased for youth living in structurally disadvantaged neighborhoods with exposure to community violence and deviant peers, and for youth who experienced racial discrimination. Some neighborhood social processes, including collective efficacy and neighborhood satisfaction, emerged as protective factors, particularly in structurally disadvantaged neighborhoods. The overall methodological quality of the included studies was poor; therefore, caution is warranted when interpreting the findings. Limitations notwithstanding, the findings guide recommendations for assessments and interventions that leverage ecological assets and positive racial identity development for BIPOC youth at risk of conduct problems.