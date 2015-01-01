Abstract

Part of the research for the prevention of violence against women (VAW) has focused on bystander behavior due to the fact that many people in the woman's environment, while not directly related to the violence, can be witness to it. The present study applies a scoping review methodology to analyze the available scientific knowledge on helping behaviors, the factors that facilitate or inhibit them, and the proposals for intervention with bystanders in cases of VAW in Spain. Thirty-eight articles were selected from the database search, including peer-reviewed publications and grey literature. The eligibility criteria included papers related to bystanders defined as non-professionals, and studies published in Spain between 2005 and 2020, written in Spanish, Catalan or English. Most of the research uses quantitative methodology. While there are many observed factors that facilitate or inhibit the bystander behavior, few interventions are carried out to achieve a helping behavior by the bystanders. More thorough research is needed in all forms of VAW, especially because most of the information is about intimate partner violence (IPVAW). It is imperative to carry out studies that provide the necessary information to be able to intervene in all forms of VAW.

