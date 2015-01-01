Abstract

Digital aggression (DA), or the use of information communication technologies to inflict harm on others, is an emerging public health crisis. Targets of DA experience increased anxiety, depression, aggression, and higher rates of suicidal ideation and attempts. There is thus a clear need to uncover the origins of DA. A handful of studies have identified contextual features that increase DA, most notably anonymity. Critically, however, research in this context has rarely evaluated different aspects of anonymity, specifically technical versus social anonymity or self- versus other-anonymity. It has also frequently relied on potentially problematic self-report assessment techniques. The current paper sought to better understand the role of anonymity in DA with a systematic review of the relevant literature. While the systematic review did highlight a significant relationship between perpetrator self-anonymity and DA, we also uncovered evidence of a more complex and nuanced relationship between anonymity and DA than was expected, including the need to jointly consider positive cyberbullying attitudes and related constructs. Implications for prevention and intervention efforts aimed at reducing DA are discussed.