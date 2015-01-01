Abstract

Sexual violence is recognized as one of the most serious forms of violence. Assessment of individuals with history of sexual offenses is essential to inform placement decisions (e.g., inpatient or outpatient treatment, foster or residential placement), guide legal dispositions, prevent their offenses, and provide the basis for treatment planning. Insights into the neurobiological characteristics in subtypes of sexual offenses are particularly important both to the advancement of its understanding and guide research clinical efforts. The goal of this systematic review is to synthesize the findings regarding the neurobiological characteristics of individuals who have committed sexual offenses, focusing on the identification of the factors that should be targeted in the assessment of these individuals. Studies related to the topic were obtained from multiple databases, through rigorous exclusion and inclusion criteria. Only empirical studies with quantitative methodologies were included. Aims, methodological aspects (sample and instruments), and main conclusions were extracted from each study. In general, this systematic review found psychophysiological, neuroimaging, and neurophysiological studies, which used neurobiological techniques to evaluate individuals who have committed sexual offenses. A substantial part of the studies examined the neuroimaging profile of individuals who have committed sexual offenses against children with or without pedophilic interests, suggesting anatomical changes and functional deficits. Overall, there is enough evidence to support the link between specific neurobiological characteristics and sexual offenses, with this link being mainly revealed by neuroimaging and endocrinology studies. The knowledge about neurobiological characteristics implicated in sexual offending can help developing more accurate and valid protocols for the evaluation of individuals involved in such offenses, thereby improving diagnosis and treatment.

