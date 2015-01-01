|
Zhang R, Chen J, Zhang C, Xu W. Aggressive Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, International Society for Research on Aggression, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
37909325
Abstract
The aim of the current study was to investigate the longitudinal association of facets of mindfulness with aggression and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) among adolescents and to explore whether shame-proneness can mediate the longitudinal association. The present longitudinal study investigated the associations between mindfulness, aggression, and NSSI in a sample of 706 Chinese adolescents (M = 15.33; SD = 1.34; 50.20% girls). Five facet mindfulness questionnaire was completed at baseline and middle school students' shame scale was completed at 6-month follow-up. The Chinese version of Buss-Perry aggression questionnaire and adolescents' self-harm scale were completed at both baseline and 6-month follow-up. Shame-proneness significantly mediated the longitudinal association between (a) describing and aggression (-0.107, 95% CI: [-0.151 to -0.067]), and NSSI (-0.041, 95% CI: [-0.069 to -0.019]). (b) Acting with awareness and aggression (-0.094, 95% CI: [-0.139 to -0.061]), and NSSI (-0.036, 95% CI: [-0.062 to -0.016]). (c) Nonjudging and aggression (-0.062, 95% CI: [-0.107 to -0.024]) and NSSI (-0.024, 95% CI: [-0.047 to -0.008]). Describing, acting with awareness, and nonjudging were predictive factors of aggression and self-injury in adolescents, and shame-proneness played a crucial role in the negative longitudinal association between them.
aggression; self-injury; mediation; mindfulness; non-suicidal; shame-proneness