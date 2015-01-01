SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Qiao S, Garrett CM, Addo PNO, Adeagbo O, Moore DM, Muttau N, Sharma A, Lwatula C, Ngosa L, Kabwe ML, Manasyan A, Menon JA, Weissman S, Li X, Harper GW. Am. J. Men. Health 2023; 17(6): e15579883231209190.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/15579883231209190

PMID

37909703

Abstract

Sexual minority men (SMM) face persistent stigma in Zambia. From a holistic perspective, we aim to explore its impacts within and between multiple socioecological levels, demonstrating how their interactions create a vicious cycle of barriers to the well-being of SMM. In-depth interviews were conducted with 20 purposively recruited SMM from Lusaka, Zambia. All interviews were audio-recorded, after written consent, transcribed verbatim, and iteratively coded employing inductive (i.e., data-driven) approaches for thematic analysis using NVivo.

RESULTS suggest three key themes: (1) interpersonal socially perpetuated sexual minority stigma (SMS); (2) multidirectional interactions between psychosocial well-being and risk-taking behaviors; and (3) institutionally perpetuated SMS as a barrier to seeking and receiving health care. SMS permeates across all levels of the socioecological model to negatively impact the psychosocial well-being of SMM while acting also as a barrier to accessing HIV prevention and care. Our study necessitates structural public health intervention to decrease stigma and discrimination against SMM in Zambia, in efforts to increase their psychosocial well-being as well as their access to and utilization of HIV care by breaking the vicious cycle of SMS that pervades through the intrapersonal, interpersonal, and institutional levels of the socioecological model.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Male; Social Stigma; Stigma; HIV; Discrimination; Qualitative Research; *HIV Infections/prevention & control/psychology; *Sexual and Gender Minorities; Sexual Minority Men; Socioecological Model; Zambia

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print