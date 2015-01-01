|
Citation
Qiao S, Garrett CM, Addo PNO, Adeagbo O, Moore DM, Muttau N, Sharma A, Lwatula C, Ngosa L, Kabwe ML, Manasyan A, Menon JA, Weissman S, Li X, Harper GW. Am. J. Men. Health 2023; 17(6): e15579883231209190.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37909703
Abstract
Sexual minority men (SMM) face persistent stigma in Zambia. From a holistic perspective, we aim to explore its impacts within and between multiple socioecological levels, demonstrating how their interactions create a vicious cycle of barriers to the well-being of SMM. In-depth interviews were conducted with 20 purposively recruited SMM from Lusaka, Zambia. All interviews were audio-recorded, after written consent, transcribed verbatim, and iteratively coded employing inductive (i.e., data-driven) approaches for thematic analysis using NVivo.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Male; Social Stigma; Stigma; HIV; Discrimination; Qualitative Research; *HIV Infections/prevention & control/psychology; *Sexual and Gender Minorities; Sexual Minority Men; Socioecological Model; Zambia