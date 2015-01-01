Abstract

With the higher requirements of various tactical and technical indicators of the weapon systems, the current research on the ignition and combustion characteristics of different types of solid propellants is not comprehensive. In more complex and harsh environmental conditions, the pressure affects the ignition and combustion characteristics. Therefore, the paper studies the ignition and combustion characteristics of the modified double-base propellants (MDB propellants) and fuel-rich propellants (FR propellants) under low-pressure environment. Combining experiment and theory, the ignition delay time and burning rate of two kinds of solid propellants are compared and analyzed at low pressure by the laser ignition experimental device. The results displayed that the burning flames of the FR and MDB propellant presented evident V-shape and cylindrical, respectively. The flame brightness decreased with the decrease in pressure. With the increase of pressure and heat flux, the ignition delay time of the MDB propellant and the FR propellant decreased. By comparison, Model 2 of the ignition delay time was more effective for the estimation of the ignition delay time of the FR propellant. The experimental results are compared with the three burning rate models, which are the Vielle formula (Model 1), Summerfield formula (Model 2), and B-number burning rate formula (Model 3). The results showed the burning rate was more in accord with Model 3.

Language: en