Abstract

Orofacial injuries constitute the medico-legal cases reported, especially, in cases associated with road traffic accidents, assaults, and violence making it an emerging healthcare problem. Therefore, it is of interest to document data on the maxillofacial trauma and fractures among Indians. 150 subjects within the age of 15 to 60 years with maxillofacial fractures, detailed medical history including demographics, radiographs, medical history, associated injuries, and etiology of fractures were used for this study. Sites for both maxillary and mandibular fractures were noted. The type of intubation (medical insertion procedure) used and post-operative complications were also recorded. Lefort I, II, and III fractures were seen in 4%, 12%, 6% subjects respectively, whereas, ZMC fracture was seen in 66% study subjects. Mandibular fractures were most commonly seen in the para-symphysis region with 30% subjects followed by condylar region with 28.66% subjects. Data shows that maxillofacial trauma has a high incidence in India with RTA (road traffic accidents being the most common reason for the trauma seen in young males with significant concomitant injuries. Most common fracture is seen in mandible region. However, they can be managed well with very few postoperative complications.

