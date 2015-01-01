Abstract

It is not common to discuss child sexual assault in open conversation. Hence, it is vital to explain the distinction between good and harmful contact in order to stop harmful touch and preserve the safety of children. Therefore, it is of interest to assess the efficacy of teaching initiatives addressing appropriate and inappropriate touching with a view to reducing child sexual abuse. Thus, an experimental research design was employed. Further, a single group pre-test and post-test design was chosen. The data collected from 60 school children at Visnagar, Gujarat, India. Data shows that the mean post-test knowledge score, which averaged at 16.03, was higher than the mean pre-test knowledge score (5.6). Thus, educational programs on child sexual abuse can significantly improve awareness among school children.

