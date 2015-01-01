|
Li J, Liu Z, Li M, Huang Y, Yin H, Xu G, Li L, Zhang T, Yan J, Yu Y, Xu X, Wang Z, Xu Y, Li T, Hou X, Xu X, Wang L, Yan Y, Xiao S, Du X, Li G. BMC Geriatr. 2023; 23(1): e706.
37907840
BACKGROUND: Associations between adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and common psychiatric disorders among older Chinese individuals have not been well reported. The objectives of this study are to examine the prevalence of ACEs and the associations of ACEs with common psychiatric disorders among older adults in China.
Language: en
Aged; Humans; Health Surveys; Mental health; Adverse childhood experiences; Older adults; Mental Health; *Mental Disorders/epidemiology; *Adverse Childhood Experiences; China/epidemiology; Psychiatric disorder