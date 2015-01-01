Abstract

BACKGROUND: Homeless women have complex life conditions and are often exposed to violence, sexual exploitation, rape, prostitution, reproductive disorders, survival sex trading, unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The aim was to explore the existence of sexual aggression and vulnerability to STIs among homeless Brazilian women.



METHODS: Fifteen interviews were conducted with homeless women who were admitted to a women's shelter in a large city in Brazil. Data were collected through semi-structured interviews, audiorecorded and complemented with notes of the researcher in field diary, subjected to inductive thematic analysis and analyzed in light of the social relations of gender.



RESULTS: Two themes were constructed: "Being a woman on the streets: a look at gender inequalities" and "Pain and the raped body: the scars of homeless women". The transgression of women's rights was observed with reports of sexual abuse interspersed with physical violence. Unprotected sexual practices were part of the daily lives of these women, with repercussions for their exposure to sexually transmitted infections. Dependence on psychoactive substances was mentioned, and transactional sex was used as a source of income to maintain such dependence, as well as to promote the women's livelihood.



CONCLUSION: Homeless women experience complex situations on the streets involving exposure to different types of violence, the use of transactional sex as a survival strategy and unprotected sexual practices. Furthermore, the way in which women have been exposed to sexual assault and their coping mechanisms to those require attention. Interventions are need to improve the healthcare assistance of homeless women victims of sexual assault, considering the vulnerability of this population.

Language: en