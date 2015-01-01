|
Citation
Gonçalves Barbosa N, Carvalho Mendes LM, da Costa Carbogim F, Maria E Silva A, de Oliveira Gozzo T, Gomes-Sponholz FA. BMC Womens Health 2023; 23(1): e561.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
37907882
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Homeless women have complex life conditions and are often exposed to violence, sexual exploitation, rape, prostitution, reproductive disorders, survival sex trading, unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The aim was to explore the existence of sexual aggression and vulnerability to STIs among homeless Brazilian women.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Female; Cross-Sectional Studies; Women’s health; Sexual Behavior; *Sex Offenses; *Sexually Transmitted Diseases/epidemiology; Brazil/epidemiology; People on the street; Sexual and reproductive health; Sexual vulnerability; Sexually Transmitted Diseases