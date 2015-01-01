|
Citation
|
Tei S, Fujino J. Br. J. Psychiatry 2023; 223(5): e517.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Royal College of Psychiatry)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37910151
|
Abstract
|
Sudden death and suicide complicate grief. They can induce conflicting feelings of guilt and questions of who to blame. Casting light on such grief, the 1995 film Maborosi ('Phantom Light') portrays the universal experience of bereavement through a lens of uncertainty. This tranquil film depicts people's suffering and comfort and the ambiguity and flexibility of human nature.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; *Motion Pictures